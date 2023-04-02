On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” PBS White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Laura Barrón-López said former President Donald Trump and many of his allies are engaging in “antisemitic attacks” “when they attack D.A. Alvin Bragg by saying that he is backed by George Soros,” whose $1 million donation was the largest single donation of the 2021-2022 period to the Color of Change PAC that gave $500,000 to Bragg’s campaign.

While discussing the possibility of violence in the wake of the indictment and boosted security in New York, Barrón-López said, “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a big ally of Trump, a House Republican, said that she’s headed to New York on Tuesday for the arraignment. She tweeted that today, saying that she’s going to be going there and calling for protests, also calling it a witch hunt in her tweet. That also comes, Amna, as Fox’s Tucker Carlson, on air, as he’s talking about the indictment, is telling his viewers that it’s probably not a good time for them to get rid of their AR-15s. And it also comes as Trump and a number of his allies have been using dog-whistle attacks, antisemitic attacks against — when they attack D.A. Alvin Bragg by saying that he is backed by George Soros, who is Jewish.”

READ MORE