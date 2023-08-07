PBS Rolls Out ‘Climate Psychology Therapist’ For Armageddon Coping Session

In a segment that looked like something out of Monty Python, PBS NewsHour brought on a therapist to help people suffering from ‘climate anxiety’ on Sunday.

Anchor John Yang announced the “climate psychology therapist,” noting “This summer, millions of Americans are experiencing firsthand the effects of climate change. Triple-digit temperatures for days on end, smoke from record-setting wildfires fouling the air, warming oceans, bleaching coral reefs…”

“Psychologists say that can be a positive thing, spurring people to action. But for some people, it becomes an overwhelming sense of despair or anxiety,” Yang continued, adding “Psychologists call it climate anxiety. This week, we asked people about their emotional responses to climate change.”

We were then treated to seven troubled individuals who have reached the end of their mental tethers from watching too much climate fear porn, before one Leslie Davenport appeared to urge “it’s really important to acknowledge that if you’re feeling that on any level of intensity, it really means you’re paying attention, you care, you’re empathetic to what’s happening to our world.”