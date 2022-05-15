THE SUN:

A MASS shooting has claimed the lives of at least ten people after an alleged gunman live-streamed the bloody rampage in a Buffalo grocery store.

Payton Gendron, 18, allegedly wore tactical body armor and helmet as he entered the Tops Friendly Market with a rifle shortly after 2.30 pm and opened fire on Saturday, police said.

Eerie County Sherrif John Garcia explained that Gendron allegedly drove up to five hours to get to that specific area of New York, which is a predominately black community.

Gendron is from Conklin, about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo, according to law enforcement.

Police said he was heavily armed and wearing tactical gear along with a camera used to live-stream the bloody shooting on the social media platform Twitch.

The Sun has viewed what appears to be graphic video footage of the incident, showing victims being gunned down in the parking lot at point-blank range and inside the store.

