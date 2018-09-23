The Washington Times

PayPal is permanently banning websites run by Alex Jones, marking another blow against the right-wing media personality’s efforts to keep his Infowars empire afloat after getting the boot recently from fellow tech titans ranging from Apple to YouTube. The payment processing service said Friday that it will stop handling transactions for Infowars and its related websites, including the online store that generates revenue for its operations, citing violations of the company’s acceptable use policy. “We undertook an extensive review of the Infowars sites, and found instances that promoted hate and discriminatory intolerance against certain communities and religions that run counter to our core value of inclusion,” PayPal said in a statement. “We believe that hatred and discrimination have no place in our democratic society and, we do not support this conduct.”

