Tickets to hear socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders complain about capitalism are going for as much as $95 a piece.

Sanders is publishing “It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism,” the latest screed against free-market economics. The senator is hawking tickets on Ticketmaster, which has long been a target of leftists for allegedly gouging consumers with mysterious user fees.

Sanders’s event will take place at The Anthem in Washington, DC, on March 1. It’s not clear why he wouldn’t hold the event for free at the local collectivist coffee shop.

So far, no such events are scheduled for Michigan, but we will update you if they ever are.

In 2016, Sanders earned $858,000 in book royalties, putting him firmly in the American One Percent.

