The owner of Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry, a store in Minneapolis, Minnesota, shot and killed a suspected looter, according to a reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune. However, police said in a press conference that this was only one theory being investigated in the shooting death of a man found lying on a sidewalk near the store.

In a press conference, John Elder, the public information officer for Minneapolis police, said that a body was found outside the pawn shop around 9:25 p.m. There was a report of a possible stabbing victim. Police then located an adult male in grave condition lying on the sidewalk. Officers immediately began first aid, including CPR.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and assisted. Paramedics got through the crowd and transported the adult male to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The wound was later determined to be a gunshot wound. “

