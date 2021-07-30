Yahoo News:

Paulina Porizkova is rejecting the notion of anti-aging culture — and embracing every moment as she gets older.

The 56-year-old supermodel reflected on the pressure women face to look perfect as they age in a candid Instagram post. Porizkova even revealed that she wants to enjoy getting older in all its glory, so has stayed away from cosmetic injectables like Botox and filler.

“Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible. Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you’ll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process. You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying,” Porizkova said on Instagram.

The star went on to say that she doesn’t “want to fight myself everyday for the rest of my life.”

“But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age,” Porizkova continued. “I can’t change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are these some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by everyday. There are many many more, and inspirations for all different reasons, but for now I’m just picking those who are accepting their aging and making it beautiful.”

