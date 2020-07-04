Daily Mail:

A koala has died from horror burns he suffered in a bushfire eight months ago

Paul was rescued from a bushfire near Port Macquarie in November last year

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital said Paul passed away on Sunday June 28

The hospital said some wild koalas struggle to cope after a huge injury

The 2019/20 bushfires are estimated to have killed 5,000 koalas in NSW alone

Paul was the first koala rescued in the devastating bush fires in Port Macquarie in November last year.

‘He was brought to the Koala Hospital as a badly burnt, traumatised little koala,’ the hospital said.

‘For a long time, Paul sat in his basket in intensive care.

‘Over the following months Paul responded well to treatment and his healing progressed as expected.

‘In spite of a nutritious diet and all the specialist care that the hospital could give, Paul’s health declined last week and he passed away quickly.’

The hospital said some wild koalas struggle to cope and return to peak health after a huge injury.

Read more at The Daily Mail