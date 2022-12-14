The man who attacked Paul Pelosi is set to appear in court Wednesday as prosecutors are expected to unveil new evidence related to the assault, reports The Washington Post.

David DePape has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official after he allegedly broke into the Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in late October.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors will try to convince a San Francisco County Court judge that the case should go to a trial.

“There is evidence pouring in every single day,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said last month.

Prosecutors said the beating was “near fatal.”

Paul Pelosi sustained a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

