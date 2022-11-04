House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital on Thursday, less than one week after a man allegedly broke into his home and attacked him with a hammer.

Paul Pelosi was transported to a hospital on Friday where he underwent successful surgery to treat a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands after David DePape, a 42-year-old illegal immigrant from Canada, broke into his home hoping to kidnap Speaker Pelosi.

As Breitbart News detailed:

DePape told San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and would let her go if she told him the “truth,” but if she “lied,” he intended to break “her kneecaps.” DePape viewed Speaker Pelosi as the “leader of the pack” of Democrat party liars and explained that by breaking her kneecaps, “she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” FBI agent Minor wrote.

Speaker Pelosi confirmed Paul Pelosi’s release from the hospital after CNN reported it. The Speaker said in a statement:

Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire [Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital] medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home.

