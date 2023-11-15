Paul Pelosi hammer attacker planned to wear ‘inflatable unicorn costume’ to break into home: testimony  

David DePape planned to wear an inflatable unicorn costume and broke into Nancy Pelosi’s home to speak to her about Russian involvement in the 2016 election, he testified in San Francisco Federal Court Tuesday.

A tearful DePape said his plan was to get the former House Speaker and his other famous “targets” to admit to their corruption and eventually get President Joe Biden to pardon the group.

Instead, DePape found Paul Pelosi at the home and bludgeoned the 83-year old with a hammer since his wife was still in Washington DC at the time of the Oct. 28, 2022 break-in.

“He was never my target and I’m sorry he got hurt,” DePape, 43, said of Paul Pelosi. “I reacted because my plan was basically ruined,” adding he wanted to ask Biden to pardon his targets “so we can move forward as a country.”

DePape said he would listen to political podcasts that supported right-wing conspiracies as he played video games six hours a day.

READ MORE