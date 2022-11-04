House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband didn’t let on that he was in any danger when cops showed up at his home just before a madman cracked his skull with a hammer, a new report claims.

Paul Pelosi, 82, answered the door for cops who responded to a 911 call at the San Francisco home, but the officers were “seemingly unaware they had been called to the home of the speaker of the House,” NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

Pelosi didn’t “declare an emergency” or try to leave, but instead walked several feet back into the foyer toward armed attacker David DePape, who had broken into the home last Friday and was carrying a hammer, sources told NBC.

The report noted that it wasn’t clear what Pelosi’s mental state was or if he had already been hurt.

The report contradicts court documents filed in DePape’s case, which said Pelosi “nervously but calmly greeted” greeted officers in a dimly lit foyer where both men stood.

