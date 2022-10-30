David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, lived inside a school bus parked outside of his former lover’s home in the weeks leading up to the attack, according to his neighbors.

DePape’s neighbors said he slept back and forth between a broken-down camper van and a school bus parked outside pro-nudist activist Gypsy Taub’s home in Berkeley. According to DePape’s neighbors, Margarita and Julio Gonzalez, he used to live inside the house with Taub and her family before staying off and on in the buses parked outside.

DePape, who shares two children with Taub, was in a romantic relationship with the pro-nudist activist before she married someone else. DePape served as best man at Taub’s nude wedding, which ultimately led to Taub’s arrest for being naked in public.

