A coalition of news organizations is seeking evidence surrounding the alleged home invasion of Paul Pelosi’s residence in October.

The media outlets filed a court motion last week seeking the release of evidence introduced in David DePape’s preliminary hearing. This comes as other stories across the country, such as Biden’s classified documents blunder, have been stealing some of the clout of this bizarre episode.

DePape, a Canadian illegal immigrant, faces a list of charges including attempted murder stemming from an incident in which he allegedly broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home and bludgeoned him with a hammer.

Paul Pelosi is the husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Nancy’s tenure as speaker of the House just recently ended in early January after the Democrats lost the majority in the House.

DePape allegedly sought to target the then-Speaker, as well as execute a series of attacks on other political figures.

