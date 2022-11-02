The Capitol Police has live cameras outside Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home — but officers were reportedly not watching the feeds when her husband was brutally assaulted.

The agency monitors 1,800 cameras at the Capitol and away from its jurisdiction, including at the Pelosi residence in San Francisco, the Washington Post reported.

An officer who was cycling through the many live feeds Friday at one point noticed police lights flashing outside the home and rewound the video, according to the paper.

The officer in DC then observed the alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, breaking a glass panel and entering the residence, where police say he attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, three sources told the Washington Post.

The Capitol Police first installed cameras around the Pelosi residence more than eight years ago, the paper said.

When asked by reporters if the Pelosi residence has a security alarm system installed, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins dodged the question.

“There was no security present,” Jenkins said, according to Fox News.

READ MORE