The police body camera footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi will be released to the public, per an order from a San Francisco judge.

The order came after a sustained effort from a press coalition, according to Politico. The coalition included the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Press Democrat, CNN, Fox News, CBS, ABC, NBC, and KQED, according to the Associated Press, which was also a member.

Attorneys for the press coalition filed the request on Jan. 11, arguing that “the public and press have standing to assert their rights of access to court records and proceedings.”

