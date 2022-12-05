“Paul Pelosi made a dramatic return to Washington’s social scene at the Kennedy Center honors Sunday, more than a month after suffering a brutal hammer attack at his San Francisco home,” The Daily Mail reports.

Pelosi joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a box seat to view the annual televised ceremony, where artists including George Clooney, Gladys Knight, and Irish Rockers U2 were honored. Pelosi wore a black hat over his head and a glove on his left hand, days after his wife spoke about his recovery. At one point, he could be seen smiling and pointing toward the president, who smiled and gestured back while Vice President Kamala Harris grinned. […] Pelosi suffered injuries to his head, arm, and hands during the brutal attack inside his home, ‘waking up in a pool of his own blood,’ according to charging documents.

Has Nancy Pelosi asked Paul what happened that night or is he still on doctor’s orders not to discuss what took place due to the risk of being “retraumatized?”

Nancy Pelosi, who chose to wait until one day before the midterms to speak out on the incident, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper last month that she hadn’t spoken with her husband about what he was thinking during the attack “because any revisiting of it is really traumatizing.”

