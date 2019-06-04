THE DAILY BEAST:

The brutal prison on New York’s Rikers Island has been home to some of the most notorious criminals in the city’s history, from serial killer David Berkowitz to John Lennon’s murderer, Mark David Chapman—and now it’s set to add Paul Manafort to its rogues gallery.

The former Trump campaign chairman—who was sentenced this year to four years in prison—will be transferred there this week from a minimum-security facility in Pennsylvania, Fox News reports.

A source close to Manafort reportedly told the network Manafort will be kept in solitary confinement, complaining: “He’s not a mob boss.” Manafort’s defense team will appeal the decision, which came from a New York State judge.