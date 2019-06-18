FOX NEWS:

The Justice Department has rejected New York County District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.’s attempt to have former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort transferred to the notorious Rikers Island prison complex ahead of his pending state court trial, amid questions as to why the move was even contemplated in the first place, Fox News is told.

Fox News first reported earlier this month that a New York State judge ordered the transfer at Vance’s request. However, because Manafort has been convicted on federal charges, any attempt to move him out of federal custody must be approved by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. On Monday, Rosen denied the attempt, effectively keeping Manafort in federal custody.

“There’s no reason for [Manafort] to go to Rikers,” a source close to the case told Fox News. “He can go to his New York initial appearance and then return to federal custody.”

Vance, a Democrat, said in March that a New York grand jury charged Manafort, 70, with 16 counts including residential mortgage fraud, falsifying business records and other charges. He said at the time that “no one is beyond the law in New York.”