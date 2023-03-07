Once is chance, twice is a coincidence and a third time is a pattern.

A pattern has certainly emerged throughout the last two years in regard to President Joe Biden, 80, and his complicated relationship with the staircase leading up to Air Force One.

Biden’s motor skills have been questioned since his third month in office, when he fell forward three times as he attempted to board a flight to Atlanta on March 19, 2021.

The White House blamed the repeated falls that day on the wind.

Then-White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself.”

High winds could apparently not be blamed for a similar fall Biden experienced while again climbing the stairs as he prepared to depart Europe last month.

The White House did not comment on Biden’s Warsaw wobbliness. At least left-wing Snopes didn’t try to gaslight us into believing it never happened.

Is there a reason Biden keeps stumbling on stairs?

But less than two weeks after Biden tripped in Poland, he almost ate dirt again after he visited Selma, Alabama, on Sunday.

