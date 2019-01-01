NORTHJERSEY.COM:

Hundreds of patients in New Jersey and New York waited Monday for test results to learn whether they had contracted HIV or hepatitis from poor sterilization and sanitary procedures at a Saddle Brook surgery center, after letters from the facility around Christmas advised them to be tested.

So many potential victims of the dangerous health care violations at the HealthPlus Surgery Center phoned a Fort Lee law firm for potential help in lawsuits that the firm brought in extra staff. Another law firm, in Brooklyn, which plans to file additional suits Wednesday, held a press conference Monday with three former patients at the center.

“As soon as I got my letter I got a panic attack,” said Karine Travieso of Bergenfield, who is 41. She received a certified letter from the facility on Dec. 26 recommending she get blood tests for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

“Getting a certified letter is not the way this should have gone down,” Travieso said, noting the nearly three-month lag between the time the facility was shut down for safety reasons and the patients were alerted. “The doctors who did the procedures should have been involved — and they just knew nothing.”

Some 3,778 patients underwent same-day procedures ranging from epidural injections for pain to shoulder surgery at the center between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, when the state Department of Health, responding to a complaint, ordered an immediate halt to admissions.

The inspection found bloodstains on a stretcher, rust-like spots on surgical instruments, and a staff so rushed that trays containing surgical instruments were not allowed to dry thoroughly between uses. The center reopened three weeks later, after the state Health Department determined that corrective steps were adequate.