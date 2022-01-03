THE SUN:

A NURSE fighting for her life in a 28-day Covid coma was saved after colleagues used VIAGRA to treat her.

Monica Almeida, 37, was just 72 hours from her ventilator being turned off when medics had the idea to use the erectile dysfunction drug.

Monica Almeida was left fighting for her life in a coma.

The mum is now recovering after being treated with Viagra

The level of oxygen the mum-of-two needed dropped by half and her condition improved after a week – meaning she made it home for Christmas.

Monica has now praised the quick-thinking doctors for using the drug, which helped opened up her airwaves.

The specialist respiratory nurse, from Gainsborough Lincs, said: “I had a little joke with the consultant after I came round because I knew him.

“He told me it was the Viagra, I laughed and thought he was joking, but he said ‘no, really, you’ve had a large dose of Viagra.’

“It was my little Christmas miracle.”

Monica, who treated Covid patients while working for NHS Lincolnshire, tested positive for the disease in October.

