During the 2020 Emmy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel repeatedly yelled “Black Lives Matter” at the demand of “Black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson, during a racially-charged bit preceding the award presentation for “Best Limited Series.”

Anderson starts the bit by saying he must get something “off his chest,” complaining that COVID precautions have stopped the Emmys from being the “blackest” they have ever been.

“We have a record number of black Emmy nominees this year, which is great,” Anderson said. “This is the part where the white people start to applaud and nod.”

Kimmel does as he’s told, clapping and nodding.

Read more and watch the clip at Daily Wire