Televangelist Pat Robertson has joined the chorus of conservative critics lambasting President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. forces out of Syria and endangering America’s Kurdish allies.

Trump was slammed by many of his usual defenders on Monday after the White House announced that the president is going along with a military operation Turkish forces will conduct in Northern Syria. The idea is Turkey will assume responsibility for all ISIS fighters captured in the region, many of whom were detained by Kurdish forces allied with America. The Turkish government views these Kurdish militias as terrorists in spite of the credit they’ve received for assisting U.S. anti-ISIS campaigns.

Trump shot back at his critics on Twitter by defending his position while promising that “if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey.” In any case, Robertson said he was “absolutely appalled” by the pullout, warning that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a “thug” and a “dictator.”

“To say he’s an ally of America is nonsense. He’s in for himself,” said the 700 Club host. “The President, who allowed [Jamal] Khashoggi to be cut in pieces without any repercussions whatsoever, is now allowing the Christians and the Kurds to be massacred by the Turks.”