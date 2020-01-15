NEWSMAX

Pat Cipollone doesn’t seem like Donald Trump’s kind of fixer. His manner is unassuming. He hasn’t spent much time playing a lawyer in court or on TV. But the president has turned to Cipollone, his White House counsel, when it matters most — to lead his defense in his impeachment trial. Cipollone, 53, spent most of his career in commercial litigation and doesn’t have extensive experience with trials. The son of Italian immigrants, devout Catholic, and father of 10 is more likely to be caught on the edge of a camera’s frame than behind the mic. “He’s the strong, silent type,” Trump said of Cipollone at a recent White House event marking the 150th judicial appointment of his presidency. The White House declined to make Cipollone as well as other administration officials available to comment for this story.

