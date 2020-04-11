The U.S. Sun:

When asked about the possibility one of his worshippers dies from the coronavirus, Spell said they would welcome death like a ‘friend’

THE pastor who said his congregation would rather die than not go to church plans to hold an Easter service this weekend — with 1,000 people.

Tony Spell, of the Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has refused to stop his services amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite the state’s public health ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

He was even arrested and charged with six misdemeanor counts of violating Gov. John Bel Edward’s orders.

Spell recently told TMZ: “They say everybody’s going to get it. … Then if everybody’s going to get it, let’s get on with life.”

The pastor, who also claims his services cure cancer and HIV, said no “dictator law” should keep people from worshipping God.

But despite the law and outcry, Spell plans to host an Easter Sunday service that’s expected to draw more than 1,000 people, according to the news outlet.

