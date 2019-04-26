NEW YORK POST:
Authorities say a 38-year-old youth pastor at a now-defunct South Florida church coerced a girl into having sex with him by threatening to turn her family in to immigration officials.
The Sun-Sentinel reports Luis Clarke assaulted the 15-year-old girl over six months in 2016 and 2017 while he was a part-time youth pastor at Abrazo tu Sueño Church (“I Embrace Your Dream” in Spanish) in Pembroke Pines.
Clarke was arrested Thursday. He’s charged with 25 counts of sexual battery of a minor and false imprisonment.
Pembroke Pines police Capt. Al Xiques says Clarke once forced a 15-year-old boy to watch him assault the girl. The boy went to police on April 3.
The report says Clarke admitted to two sexual encounters with the girl.
