Passengers teamed up to stop man who tried to open plane door, stab flight attendant

The crazed man accused of trying to open an emergency door and stab a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight was only stopped after five or six other passengers held him down, it was revealed Tuesday — as new details emerged of the wild scene that unfolded aboard the plane.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, struggled so mightily that fliers reportedly had to take turns keeping him under control — and even tried to place him in zip ties — near the end of the chaotic Los Angeles-to-Boston flight on Sunday.

Passenger Simik Ghookasian said he was one of several fliers to take down Torres after the unhinged suspect allegedly launched at a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon.

“That guy was really strong and was really resisting,” Ghookasian said. “We had a hard time holding him down. It was total teamwork.”

