Passengers onboard diarrhea plane share ordeal: ‘It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible’

Grossed-out passengers have detailed the ordeal of being stuck on a Delta flight that was forced to turn back after someone could not contain their explosive diarrhea — which left crew ripping out the carpet to contain the “biohazard.”

“It was an experience that I hope no one has to go through,” Marie Beals-Basinger told the Daily Mail of the flight that was diverted back to Atlanta on Friday, just two hours into its eight-hour trek to Barcelona, Spain.

“I hope the poor woman that had this experience recovers,” she said of the sickened passenger.

The pilot of Flight DL194 had warned air traffic control there was “a biohazard issue” with “a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane.”

“It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible,” one person tweeted of their partner’s disgusting experience on the flight.

