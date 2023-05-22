A chaotic scene unfolded at the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Blue Line Grand Station in West Town as passengers took matters into their own hands when security personnel were unable to contain an aggressive individual threatening fellow commuters.

A video posted by @ChicagoCritter showed security personnel macing a shirtless man reportedly following a fight at the Grand Blue Line station.

The aggressor, whose motives remain unknown at this time, reportedly began threatening other passengers.

As security personnel struggled to control the situation, one courageous man jumped right behind the aggressor, held him in a chokehold, and others followed suit.

