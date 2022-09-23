A pilot and nine passengers on board a Cessna Citation CJ3 safely evacuated the aircraft after landing with its gear up at the Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) in Pasco, Washington the morning of Sept. 20. The plane caught fire after everyone had exited the aircraft.

According to the Tri-City Herald newspaper, the aircraft, registered to Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute Inc. of Chehalis, Washington, landed on its belly and skid down the primary runway. A spark ignited by the aircraft caused the jet to burst into flames after everyone evacuated.

Ben Shearer, the public information officer for the Pasco Fire Department, said this was the first time in nearly 33 years that they’ve had this type of incident at the airport. A plane landed just short of the runway on Christmas Eve in 1989, killing everyone on board.

