CBS NEW YORK:

A flight that left John F. Kennedy International Airport had to make an emergency landing Thursday after an angry passenger allegedly started making threats.

The Alaska Airlines flight was headed to Los Angeles but had to be diverted to Kansas City, where the unruly traveler was arrested.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported, the man got mad about the line for the bathroom.

“You wrong. By making seven people wait here to use the bathroom, while the whole bathroom up there is empty, it’s wrong,” he was heard saying on cellphone video.

The coach passenger, decked out in Jets gear, was upset when he couldn’t use the empty first-class bathrooms.