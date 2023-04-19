A Southwest Airlines passenger on board a flight to Orlando, Florida, was recorded screaming and swearing at the parents of a child that wouldn’t stop crying.

The epic tantrum – thrown by the grown man, not the toddler – left other passengers in hysterics as he screamed about the baby’s consistent crying for 45 minutes.

The ordeal unfolded when their flight was forced into a holding pattern around the area outside Palm Beach due to a bad weather front.

Clearly frustrated by the wailing infant, the man started his raucous rant about how he paid a ticket to have a comfortable flight, but those plans were derailed by the baby’s screams.

The video, which has already amassed 167,000 views, was uploaded to TikTok yesterday, on the day that Southwest Airlines grounded their entire nationwide fleet, causing 2,000 journeys to be delayed.

The furious passenger was later seen inside the airport being escorted away by police, after refusing to disembark the aircraft following his row.

