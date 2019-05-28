NEW YORK POST:

Cops are looking for a man who attacked his Lyft driver after demanding he go faster on the way to a Queens hospital last Thursday.

The caught-on-camera beating of Eduardo Madiedo occurred as he drove the suspect and an unidentified woman to Mount Sinai Hospital in Astoria, according to NBC.

Shortly after getting picked up, the anguished suspect rested his head on the woman’s lap and continuously moaned in pain as Madiedo drove.

The distressed suspect then stripped off his sweatshirt and pressed Madiedo to “driver faster,” according to the video obtained by the network.