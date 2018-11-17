FOX NEWS:

The woman who was filmed going on an angry tirade on an Air India flight Saturday has been identified as Simone O’Broin, a prominent Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) leader against Israel.

See how this Irish lady working for some Human Rights NGO misbehaved with the Air India crew after she was refused another glass of wine.

The crew stopped serving her alcohol because she was heavily drunk.pic.twitter.com/NWSntTbALD — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) November 14, 2018

The 50-year-old activist and human rights lawyer from Northern Ireland can be seen threatening similar boycott power against the flight attendants because they refused to serve her “a wee glass of wine” on the flight from Mumbai to London.

“If I say ‘boycott f—ing Air India,’ done,” O’Broin boasted.

O’Broin said she was the “f—ing leader of the [anti-Israel] boycott movement” and “f—ing international criminal lawyer and barrister.”

O’Broin worked for a Palestinian advocacy group, the Badil Resource Center located in the West Bank, in which she authored several research papers advocating for Palestinian violence against Israel and labeling the Jewish State as “racist,” the Algemeiner reported.