Wins for right-wing parties spell the end of the Sanna Marin government, Finland’s millennial Prime Minister perhaps best known abroad for going nightclubbing during the coronavirus era when she was, according to her government’s own rules, supposed to be quarantined.

The centrist-conservative National Coalition Party (NCP / KOK) came out top in Sunday’s Finland national election, according to results released Monday morning. The election went down to the wire, with the establishment right-wing party coming first at an estimated 20.8 per cent by just a fraction of a point over the closely-following populist Finns Party at 20.1 per cent, gaining seven new seats.

The left-wing Social Democrats (SDP) of Prime Minister Sanna Marin came in third place, again trailing close, with 19.9 per cent. In real terms, NCP has 48 seats, the Finns 46, and the SDP 43, with the remaining 63 seats in the house divided between seven smaller parties. Helsingin Sanomat, one of Finland’s largest newspapers characterised the election as “exceptionally hard”.

Although Marin’s SDP actually managed to increase its vote and seat share at this election compared to the last parliamentary election in 2019, it failed to grow as much as the two major right-wing parties in the house, with all three top parties growing this election at the expense of medium-size parties, which took a beating. The result is the culmination of years of faltering polling compared to her right-wing opponents for Marin, with the public faced with a series of strange low-key scandals from the Prime Minister, as well as high levels of government spending that has antagonised conservatives and became the main election issue.

