CBS Los Angeles:

Police have made an arrest in the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music executive Clarence Avant, who was shot to death during a home invasion at the couple’s Beverly Hills home.

The shooting was reported at the couple’s home in the 1100 block of Maytor Place at about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. Avant was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she died. Clarence Avant and a security guard were also on the property at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

“That’s good. We are happy that the police are doing something,” said Yafa Cohan, a neighbor.

Beverly Hills police Chief Mark Stainbrook identified the suspect as 29-year-old Aariel Maynor, whose vehicle was spotted on several surveillance videos driving eastbound out of the city shortly after the shooting that killed Avant.

LAPD’s Hollywood Division officers were alerted to a shooting and burglary call in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive at about 3:30 a.m., where Maynor was found in the backyard of the home, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot.

More at CBS Los Angeles