PARIS: Veiled Woman Shouting “Allah Akbar” Threatens to Blow up Subway – Police Shoot Her

A Muslim woman in Paris screaming “Allahu Akbar” threatened to blow up the subway.

Police shot her.

The Muslim woman was reportedly fully veiled.

Radio France International reported:

According to witnesses the woman, who was completely veiled, shouted “Allahu akbar” (“God is Greatest”).



The incident occurred between 8:30 and 9:30 am on the RER C line in central Paris, at the Bibliothèque François Mitterrand stop, in the 13th district.



The woman was shot and held by police after refusing to follow their order to stop.



Citing a police source, AFP reports say that police were warned by calls from passengers who indicated a “completely veiled” woman who was “uttering threats”.

