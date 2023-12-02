Paris Terror Attack: One Killed, Two Injured by ‘Allahu Akbar’ Knifeman

Paris police arrested a man on Saturday evening after he allegedly killed one man and injured another two while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’.

UPDATE 2350: The alleged attacker, referred to only Armand R, reportedly carried out the stabbing spree in Paris on Saturday evening near the Eiffel Tower in response to the conflict in the Middle East, Le Parisien reports. According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, the attacker accused France of being “complicit” in Israel’s conflict with Hamas. He also reportedly said that he could no longer stand “that Muslims die both in Afghanistan and in Palestine” and therefore wanted to die as a martyr. It has been reported that while he was born in France, his family originally hailed from Iran.

The original story continues as follows…

In what is believed to be yet another Islamist-inspired terror attack in France, one person was left dead and another injured in a knife attack in around the Quai de Grenelle in the 15th arrondissement of Paris.

The slain man was reportedly a Filipino-German tourist of Filipino, according to police sources speaking to the Le Figaro newspaper. The killed man is said to have received several blows to the head, back and shoulders. The identities of the two injured victims, one of whom was also attacked with a hammer, have yet to be revealed.

