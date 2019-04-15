ABC NEWS:

Paris prosecutors open investigation into Notre Dame blaze; ash mixed with water from firehoses chokes the atmosphere.

The fire began at 6:50 p.m. local time Monday, the Paris fire department said, and continued to burn more than two hours later. An official from the French Interior Ministry says firefighters might not be able to save Notre Dame Cathedral, according to The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the cathedral described the damage to French media as “colossal.”

“Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame,” the spokesperson said.