Breitbart:

Police in Paris no-go zones are becoming overwhelmed trying to maintain the nationwide quarantine and have handed out record numbers of fines.

The heavily migrant-populated Seine-Saint-Denis area is proving to be a tough area for police to enforce the nationwide anti-coronavirus quarantine ordered by French president Emmanuel Macron, with police officers admitting that they are overwhelmed.

man guarding a local pharmacy told newspaper Le Temps that many of the residents do not even believe the virus is a threat to them at all

“They do not understand anything. Some even say that this virus is a fable of whites to force them to desert the street,” the man said.

