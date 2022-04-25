THE MIRROR:

Police in Paris shot dead two people and severely wounded a third, after a car failed to stop on the oldest bridge in the French capital.

The bloodbath happened on the ancient Pont Neuf, in the centre of the city, soon after Emmanuel Macron’s re-election as President on Sunday night.

“A car came rushing towards police soon after midnight, and refused to stop,” said an investigating source.

“One of the police officers opened fire, killing two people and wounding a third.”

In the early hours of Monday morning, an examining magistrate attended the scene, which was closed to traffic.

