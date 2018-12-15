FOX NEWS:

A Catholic priest in Michigan is facing criticism after he presided over the funeral of an 18-year-old who killed himself earlier this month and told mourners at the service that the teen may be kept out of heaven due to the way he died, reports said.

The parents want the priest who presided over his funeral removed after they say he disparaged and condemned their son during the service.

Maison Hullibarger, 18, a straight-A student, killed himself on Dec. 4. His funeral was on Dec. 8, and Rev. Don LaCuesta said the mass.

LaCuesta mentioned “suicide” six times and wondered out loud if the teen had repented enough to make it to Heaven, Hullibarger’s family said. At one point Jeff Hullibarger, the teen’s father, walked over to the priest and whispered, “Father, please stop,” to no avail.

“We wanted him to celebrate how Maison lived, not how he died,” Maison’s mother said.

The words were so hurtful that the family said Catholic officials in Detroit apologized in a statement to the Detroit Free Press. Hullibarger’s parents want LaCuesta removed from his post in Monroe County, just south of Detroit.

“Everybody seems to understand but the Catholic Church,” said Jeff Hullibarger.

The couple also claims that LaCuesta denied them the chance to eulogize their son, as had been discussed in advance. Several boys the same age as Maison walked out of the church crying, the couple said.