The commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education (DOE) responded Thursday in a press statement to the concerns of some parents who reported their children taking the recent SAT test were requested to write an essay on an excerpt from a 2014 op-ed by current presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“The column in question was probably a poor choice, in hindsight,” said Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “However, it doesn’t affect the ability of students to be able to read and process the concept of the piece and whether or not the author made a persuadable argument — which is the purpose of the essay in the first place.”

As the DOE explained, students taking the College Board’s SAT test in 2019 were asked to write an essay on a passage from Sanders’ Wall Street Journal op-ed titled, “There’s No Need to End Saturday Mail Delivery,” which was published on March 4, 2014, and reprinted on Sanders’ website.

Breitbart News reached out to the College Board, asking if the exact test question could be sent, and whether students were required to contrast Sanders’ views against privatization of the U.S. Postal Service with that of an individual with a different perspective.