Breitbart:

The parents of a 12-year-old girl in the Spreckels Union School District (SUSD) in Salinas, California, claimed school staff indoctrinated their daughter into identifying as “trans fluid” after encouraging her to join a lunchtime “Equality Club.”

“You took away my ability to parent my child!” an irate Jessica Konen told the school board Thursday night.

The school reportedly called the parents in for a meeting where they informed them that their daughter is trans. The teacher then proceeded to call CPS on them when they didn’t use the “correct” name and pronouns.



This is the dad’s speech tonight: pic.twitter.com/17gl3QBRrQ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

Konen alleged two years ago school staff at Buena Vista Middle School encouraged her daughter to join a lunchtime LGBTQ club disguised with the name “Equality Club.”

Konen told the Epoch Times thattoward the end of her sixth grade year, her daughter informed her she might be bisexual, and later on, in the middle of seventh grade, Konen said she was called to the school for a meeting with her daughter, a teacher, and the school principal.

During that meeting, Konen reported the teacher said her daughter was “trans fluid.”

“I sat across the table, and I was crying,” she said, according to the Times. I was trying to absorb everything.”

“They kept looking at me angrily because I kept saying ‘she,’ and that it was going to take me time to process everything,” Konen added. “I was very confused. … I was very upset. I was blindsided—completely blindsided.”

Konen said the teacher accused her of not being “emotionally supportive” of her daughter’s new gender identity, and said she should be using her daughter’s new name and pronouns. The teacher apparently added Konen’s daughter would now be using the unisex bathroom at school.

“I felt she completely coached my child,” Konen said. “It made me feel very, very small as a parent. I was unaware of anything. Not one time had she mentioned to me ‘Oh, I think that I want to change my name,’ or ‘I’m transgender’ or anything. Nothing. I only heard bisexual one time, and that was it.”

