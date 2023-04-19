Parents Issue Warning After Son Dies While Attempting Deadly TikTok Challenge Involving Common Household Drug

Savage Premium Subscription

The Stevens family is sounding the alarm after their child died while attempting a “challenge” on CCP-run Tiktok.

As ABC 6 News reported, 13-year-old Jacob Stevens died of drug overdose after taking part in a deadly Tiktok trend involving a common household drug.

The “challenge” involved consuming 12 to 14 Benadryl pills in order to create a hallucination. Instead, Jacob was rushed to the hospital where he was placed on a ventilator. He passed away six days later.

Jacob’s parents shared a photo of him in the hospital to warn parents about the dangers of TikTok and these so-called challenges.

READ MORE

You may like these posts