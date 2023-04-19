The Stevens family is sounding the alarm after their child died while attempting a “challenge” on CCP-run Tiktok.

As ABC 6 News reported, 13-year-old Jacob Stevens died of drug overdose after taking part in a deadly Tiktok trend involving a common household drug.

The “challenge” involved consuming 12 to 14 Benadryl pills in order to create a hallucination. Instead, Jacob was rushed to the hospital where he was placed on a ventilator. He passed away six days later.

Jacob’s parents shared a photo of him in the hospital to warn parents about the dangers of TikTok and these so-called challenges.

