Parents in Seattle confront a naked man at a JCPenney store after he allegedly attempted to inappropriately touch their children

A shocking video shows a naked man being attacked by parents at a JCPenney store near Seattle after he allegedly attempted to inappropriately touch their children.

The person recording the clip explains that they’re on the first floor of the kids’ department of the location, as the man is attempting to evade people chasing him wearing nothing but socks.

‘He’s like, holding the kid,’ the recorder claims, suggesting that the unidentified man was trying to touch two kids that he had with him in the store.

As the woman recording asks where a cop is, the men chasing begin to jog after the man as he disappears behind a pole.

He is then seen a few seconds letter grabbing a pair of pants from the store and attempting to put them on.

