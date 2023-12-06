Parents claim daughter, 11, was forced to sleep in bed with transgender student on school trip

Furious Colorado parents have claimed their 11-year-old daughter was forced to share a bed with a transgender female student on an overnight trip to Washington D.C. and Philadelphia to comply with the school district’s policy.The young girl, only identified as D.W., reportedly only found out that the fifth-grader she was assigned to bunk with on the first night of the June trip, her mother Serena Wailes said.

“Her bedmate informed her that he was a boy who identified as transgender,” she told Fox 31.“She was terrified and really upset about the idea of sharing a bed with a biological boy, even though she had a good relationship with this other student.”D.W. repeatedly had to ask Governor’s Ranch Elementary School chaperones to let her move to a different room, said Wailes — who accompanied her daughter on the annual school trip.

