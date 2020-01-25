DAILYMAIL.CO.UK

The boy was stopped by workers at an airport in Nanjing, China, due to a fever

His parents boarded the flight themselves, leaving him and his sister behind

The children were eventually allowed on the plane after drama caused a delay

Outbreak of a new deadly virus has killed 26 people and infected 830 in China

A couple in China has left their two young children behind in an airport after their son – who had a fever – was banned from flying amid an outbreak of a new deadly virus, according to Chinese media. It is said the parents deserted their son and daughter by the departure gate and boarded the flight on their own in the eastern city of Nanjing, leaving airline workers and other passengers in shock. The news comes as the country is ravaged by a new strain of coronavirus, which has killed at least 26 people. Its symptoms are typically a fever, cough and trouble breathing. Cities across China have tightened health checks at transport hubs. The children were eventually allowed to board the domestic plane, reported local newspaper Yangzi Evening News.

