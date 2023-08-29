Parent Slams California School For Holding ‘No Whites Allowed’ Kids Playdate

A parent at a California elementary school has slammed officials for sanctioning a playdate for kids that essentially segregated them by race, and excluded white children. A flyer for the event at Anthony Chabot Elementary School in Oakland, CA notes that it is “for black, brown and API families.” “If your family identifies as Black, Brown, or API or are [sic] a parent/caregiver of a Black, Brown, or API student. Come hang out while we get a chance to know each other and build our community as we kick off this schoolyear [sic],” reads the invite to the event. Ironically it was hosted by the school ‘equity & inclusion committee’.

Taking to social media, the parent noted “I dunno about others, but I’m genuinely upset about what ultimately boils down to a “No whites allowed” playdate.” “We’ll look back and cringe so hard that we tried to beat racism by segregating kids of color from white kids,” the parent added. “How is this productive? Why are we continuing to segregate people, let alone KIDS,” the parent also noted.